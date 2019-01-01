Ibrahimovic wants to end career in Italy, says Galaxy boss Schelotto

Serie A clubs have been lining up for the Swedish star and it appears that's where his heart is leading him

Zlatan Ibrahimovic wants to see out his career in , according to head coach Guillermo Barros Schelotto.

Ibrahimovic revealed on Wednesday that he will not be renewing his contract with side the Galaxy, where the 38-year-old arrived from in 2018.

The ex- striker has been strongly linked with a return to Europe, with MLS commissioner Don Garber last week suggesting former club are the frontrunners to re-sign the soon-to-be free agent.

Napoli, Bologna and Roma have also been touted as possible options for the former international should he return to , while A-League team Perth Glory have confirmed their interest in bringing Ibrahimovic to on a guest deal.



Asked about Ibrahimovic's future, Galaxy boss Schelotto told Radio Kiss Kiss: "He does not know what he will do now.

"He is a wonderful player, but I don't know what his next step will be - perhaps he'll finish his career in Naples or with Milan.

"I don't know where he will go but he deserves and wants to finish his career in Italy."

Ibrahimovic spent two seasons with Milan – winning the Serie A and Supercoppa Italiana – before leaving in 2012 for French giants PSG, where he worked under current coach Carlo Ancelotti.

"They know each other well," Schelotto said. "Zlatan evidently has the characteristics that Napoli needs."

After confirming his MLS departure, Ibrahimovic told Americans to go back to watching baseball.

“I came, I saw, I conquered,” he wrote on Twitter. “Thank you LA Galaxy for making me feel alive again.

“To the Galaxy fans - you wanted Zlatan, I gave you Zlatan. You are welcome. The story continues...Now go back to watching baseball.”