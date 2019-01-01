Ibrahim Sunusi: NPFL joint-top scorer denies Nasarawa United exit plans

The lethal striker has refuted reports suggesting he is considering a move to another club

The joint-top scorer in the Professional Football League ( ) for last season, Ibrahim Sunusi, has described reports suggesting he would be leaving his present club Nasarawa United for another team before the commencement of the 2019/20 campaign.

Sunusi told Goal during an exclusive interview, a move away from his Lafia-based club at this period is the last thing on his mind for now.

“No, it is not true, I am staying with Nasarawa United at least, for now, this is my state club and I am happy there,” Sunisi stated.

“Right now, I am working hard to see that I improve on what I achieved last season and by God’s grace I believe I would do better “

With a late flurry of goals, Sunusi scored 10 times during the abridged NPFL season but it was not enough to take Nasarawa United into the Super Six as they finished three points outside the last playoff spot.

“We tried our best last season but we could not make it to the Super Six, we are going to work harder this upcoming season, hopefully, we have better things than we did last time” Sunusi who recently featured for the Nigeria U23s added.

We defeated Sudan u23 national team 5 nil today with a goal and an assist to my name I return all the glory to Allah.



This is not me but God working through me. pic.twitter.com/LML1Cba3rF — OfficialSunusi (@OfficialSunusi) September 10, 2019

The 2019/20 NPFL was tentatively fixed to resume on Sunday, September 22 but there are indications that the start date will be pushed further forward.