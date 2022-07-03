The 41-year-old former Cranes international defender has been handed the mantle following the exit of Gary Lewis

New York Red Bulls II have named Ibrahim Sekagya as their new head coach until the end of the USL Championship season.

The 41-year-old former Uganda captain has been appointed as a replacement for Gary Lewis, who left the club on Saturday.

“Ibrahim [Sekagya] has been named the interim head coach of New York Red Bulls II for the remainder of the 2022 USL Championship season,” the club confirmed on their official website.

“Sekagya is in his eighth season as an assistant coach with Red Bulls II and has filled in as head coach for three matches during that span.

“The former New York Red Bulls defender retired in 2015 after making 33 appearances with the club. Prior to that, he spent six seasons playing for Red Bull Salzburg, where he won three Austrian Bundesliga titles and an Austrian Cup championship.”

Earlier on Saturday, Red Bulls II confirmed parting ways with Lewis.

Born in Kawempe Kampala, Sekagya started his senior career with Kampala City Council (KCC FC) in 1992, before moving to Argentina in 1998 to try to make a career in football. His first Argentine club was Atletico de Rafaela in the Primera B Nacional.

In 2002, he moved to Ferro Carril Oeste in the Primera B Metropolitana, subsequently helping the team to win the league and secure promotion to the Primera B Nacional. In 2005, he was signed by Arsenal de Sarandi in the Argentine Primera Division, where he spent two seasons.

In June 2007, Sekagya signed a three-year contract with Red Bull Salzburg in the Austrian Bundesliga, and he managed to finish his first season with 34 league appearances to his name, scoring three goals in the process.

In his six seasons at the club, Sekagya appeared in 165 league matches, scored six goals, and helped the club clinch three Austrian Bundesliga titles and one Austrian Cup.