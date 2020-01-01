Ibrahim Sangare: PSV sign Ivory Coast and Toulouse midfielder

The 22-year-old Ivory Coast international has agreed on a deal that will keep him at the Philips Stadion until 2025

Eredivisie side Eindhoven have announced the signing of Ibrahim Sangare from French club .

The international signed a five-year contract with the Philips Stadion outfit after successful medicals with the side.

The 22-year-old spent four years with the Violets and featured in more than 70 league games for the club but his contribution last season was not enough to help them keep their status.

More teams

In an effort to continue his development with a top-flight club, the defensive midfielder moved to the Dutch club on Monday.

PSV technical manager John de Jong, who praised the qualities of the midfielder, is delighted to beat other suitors to his signature.

“Ibrahim is dynamic and physically strong; he will add power and length to our midfield. His physicality makes him a strong defensive midfielder who is quick to cover space,” De Jong told the club website.

“Sangare is a great player; he has all the attributes needed to be a great footballer and has made his debut in a big league.

“PSV are interested in such players and therefore we have followed him closely. With Toulouse being relegated, this was the right moment for us to strike. But we faced competition from several other clubs that wanted to acquire his services.”

Sangare has also expressed his delight to team up with the Red and Whites and hopes to hit the ground running for Roger Schmidt’s men.

“I am ready for the next challenge in my career. PSV’s philosophy appeals greatly to me and I feel I have made the right decision,” Sangare said.

“I will be given an opportunity to develop myself as a player and win prizes. PSV’s style of play fits my ambitions. I just can’t wait to get going and hope the formalities will be completed soon”

Article continues below

Sangare could make his debut for his new club when they take on Rosenborg in a game on October 1.

The midfielder has five caps for Ivory Coast since he made his international debut for the West African country in 2015 and will hope to impress with PSV to boost his chances for a regular call-up to the national team.