Ibrahim Musa: Kano Pillars can't make the same mistakes against Enyimba

The Sai Masu Gida gaffer has stressed that they must improve on defending aerial balls that come into their goal area ahead of the next game

Kano Pillars head coach Ibrahim Musa has admitted that he and his assistants have a lot of work to do to correct their set-pieces problems before their next Professional Football League play-off tie, with Enyimba on Thursday.

Sai Masu Gida and Akwa United had to settle for a 2-2 draw in a game either side could have won had their defenders dealt decisively with aerial balls.

"I know that my defenders have issues with defending set pieces but we have been working on it and we will keep on doing that," Musa told the media after the game.

"We were very good offensively but we still have work to do in the defence because we will be up against next and we can't afford to make similar errors as we did against Akwa United. It wasn't a bad game generally but I believe we could do better than that.

"The midfielders and attackers must track back to help the defence when our opponents are on counter-attacks. We must take the game with Enyimba very seriously because we need a win in that game."

are joint-third with Akwa United in the Championship play-offs table with one point each.