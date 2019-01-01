Ibrahim Musa hints at players’ reinforcement at Kano Pillars at mid-season transfer

The Sai Masu Gida tactician has expressed that he is going to look at the possibility of signing new players during the mid-season transfer

Kano Pillars head coach, Ibrahim Musa has opined that he will continue to make the best use of the players at his disposal until the team is reinforced during the mid-season transfer.

Musa rejoined Sai Masu Gida a few matches ago after he was controversially dropped at the beginning of the season because of the club’s implosion in the final of the 2018 Federation Cup where they let slip a 3-0 goal lead before eventually losing on penalties to Enugu Rangers in Asaba.

He was recalled after the intervention of the powers that be in the state and the coach expressed that he has begun the process of repositioning the club including ensuring that more quality players are brought in during the midseason transfer to replace some of the average players in the team.

“It has not been easy for me since I returned to Kano Pillars because I have some problems to battle with regarding the players I met in the team,” Musa told Goal.

“I am still looking at ways to better put those in the team to good use. I brought in some players some seasons ago after I replaced Kadiri Ikhana like Junior Lokosa, Nyima Nwagua, Kalu Orji, Stephen Eze and so on but most of these players have left the team and they have left us short in quality.

“The players that have been brought in to replace them are mere average players. I am looking at the best solution for everyone.

“The challenge of coaching Kano Pillars is very enormous because the target is always to win trophies just like Real Madrid where their management is not satisfied with playing second fiddle to Barcelona and Atletico Madrid.

“Other clubs in the Nigerian league may be happy with placing second, third or fourth but with Kano Pillars it either you win or face the music if you are unable to win.”