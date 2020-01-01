'I would have loved Sane to stay but he wanted to leave' - Man City winger is off to Bayern, Guardiola confirms

The Spanish head coach has wished the Germany international good luck ahead of his impending switch to Allianz Arena

Pep Guardiola has confirmed that Leroy Sane is leaving to join .

Goal has reported that Bayern have reached an agreement to sign Sane from City for a fee of €49m (£44.7m/$55m), which could rise to €60m (£54.8m/$67m) with add ons.

The 24-year-old is expected to commit to a five-year contract with the champions, after turning down the chance to extend his stay at Etihad Stadium.

More teams

City were eager to tie Sane down to fresh terms as he entered the final year of his current deal, but Bayern have offered him a far more lucrative wage packet at the Allianz Arena.

The international played a major role in the Blues' run to a domestic treble last season, but a knee ligament injury saw him sidelined for the majority of the 2019-20 campaign.

Although Guardiola admits he would "have loved" to see Sane remain in Manchester, he is confident that the talented attacker will go on to achieve great things at Bayern.

When asked for an update on Sane ahead of City's meeting with on Thursday, Guardiola told reporters: "It looks like it but it is not already done.

"There are some little issues but it looks like he is going to go to Munich. We wish him all the best and big thanks for our years together.

"He will have another chapter at a fantastic club in Bayern Munich.

"He wanted to leave. Everyone has their own life and he decided to move on. I would have loved for him to stay but he believed he would be better and happier there."

Sane returned to full fitness while the Premier League was on hold amid the coronavirus outbreak, and came off the bench for his first appearance since August during City's 5-0 win over on June 22.

Article continues below

The Bayern-bound winger moved to the Etihad from in 2016, becoming one of the first major signings of Guardiola's reign.

Sane went on to contribute 39 goals and 45 assists to City's cause in 135 appearances, while getting his hands on two Premier League titles, two Carabao Cups and one .