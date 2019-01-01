'I was speechless' – Hudson-Odoi's England wondergoal just a small taste of things to come for Chelsea star, says Guehi

Big things are expected of the young winger and his performances suggest he is worth the hype

Callum Hudson-Odoi's team-mate Marc Guehi has come to expect the miraculous from his long-time compatriot, but he admits that the attacker's latest goal for 's Under-21 side against left him speechless.

Hudson-Odoi opened the scoring in a 5-1 rout on Tuesday, striking a first-time volley after 12 minutes to put the in the driving seat in their UEFA U21 Championship qualifier. A sweet goal, no doubt, but it was his second strike just before the half that had pulses racing.

Picking up the ball in his own half, he dribbled all the way to the edge of Austria's box before unleashing a venomous shot from 20 yards, taking England's tally to four in the process.

For Guehi, though, that wondergoal is just a taste of things to come from a player he has known for many years, the pair having first met at Cobham Training Centre when they were just kids.

“I was speechless. That was an amazing goal,” the 19-year-old told Goal. “It was a great counter-attack and he's the type of player that can do stuff like that so I am really over the moon for him.

“I wasn't even surprised, I expect it from him. I have seen it since we were seven years old. I don't want to put too much pressure on him because he is still young and developing but I think people should expect a lot. People should be excited about his future.”

His future could have been outside of England if a proposed move to had come to fruition, with the youngster's talents already well known across Europe. Guehi, however, says that the popularity has not gone to his friend's head.

“He's still the same funny lad,” he said. “He likes to interact with people and he's still the same down to earth guy. ”

Hudson-Odoi's successes are common knowledge, but less so are Guehi's. The youngster has two cups and two league titles to his name from his time coming through Chelsea's ranks and won the U17 World Cup with England back in 2017.

Progressing well since then, turning out for the U21 side marks another new chapter in his career development.

“I learned so much today in the Under-21s,” Guehi said on Tuesday.

“All experience is good experience, especially games for your country. I'll take it back to spur me on to push into the first-team. Hopefully I'll get a few more first-team games at Chelsea and carry on pushing. I want to improve as a player.

“If the manager (Frank Lampard) gives me the chance then I'll be grateful but if he doesn't I'll have to keep my head down and keep working hard. I'm learning from some great players - and the manager - at Chelsea, so everything is going really well.

“All the players have been helping me, especially the defenders. Even someone like Fikayo Tomori who's a young lad coming through, but we have seen how well he is doing. [It's the same with] players like Andreas Christensen.

“We have leaders like Cesar Azpilicueta as well, who have been there for a long time, so you can learn off players like that. It's been a good start but I hope to achieve more. Let's see what the future holds.”

Hudson-Odoi and Guehi are part of an U21 side that saw fellow Chelsea youngster Reece James and Trevoh Chalobah drop out through injury, while several of the squad's other players have ties to the London club.

Conor Gallagher, currently on loan at Charlton Athletic, came through the ranks at Cobham, as did Rhian Brewster and Eddie Nketiah before making moves to and , respectively.

Coupled with The Blues performing well despite having to rely on home-grown talent due to being under a transfer ban, Guehi was quick to praise an academy system that often comes under criticism for training players only to see them farmed out on loan or being sold before making an appearance for Chelsea.

“It shows that there's good work going on behind the scenes at Chelsea,” he said. “Not many people behind the scenes get that much credit but, as you can see, it shows how many players we have got who are pushing on.

“And it's not just these guys in the U21s but throughout all the age groups in England. Chelsea tries to play you in different positions when you are younger. On the left or right and we would change formations as well.

“You have to adapt, so when you do play international football and you have to change formation, like today, it comes naturally.

“I can score a few goals, not too many, but that's an area I want to improve on. I am trying to be good with both feet. I try to play out [from the back].”

“I try to be aggressive in my challenges, in one-vs-one duels, and I try to communicate well and be a leader. I am learning from some of the best. Wherever the manager wants me to play, I will play there and I will do my best for the team to do my job.

“I will be ready to play against anyone.”