'I want to win my first title with Bayelsa Queens' - Wafu Cup winner Sule sets NWPL Super Four target

Rafiat Sule insists her only focus is on claiming the Women's Premier League NWPL) title with Bayelsa Queens at the Super Four tournament in Lagos this season.

Sule enjoyed an amazing year as she was part of Nigeria's Wafu Women's Cup win in Cote d'Ivoire, where she scored thrice and provided four assists, while featuring in Olympic Games qualifying.

The forward, who started her football career with Jagunmolu FC, reflected on her incredible progress with Bayelsa Queens and wonderful experience with the country's senior national team.

The 19-year-old was the league topscorer back-to-back with 11 goals in 2015 and nine in 2016, and is pleased to regain her fine scoring form.

"It has been the wonderful year 2019 so far for me," Sule told Goal.

"I was up and doing with my performance this season with Bayelsa queens and that got me a call-up to the national team.

"I had a great experience in the national camp, especially playing under a foreign coach, who really encourage me, brought back my confidence.

"Also playing among foreign players, the likes of Ngozi Okobi, Asisat Oshoala, Osinachi Ohale, Ngozi Ebere and more was a privilege for me.

"I also must appreciate our coach, Moses Aduku. He really helped me a lot in the sense that, he gave me more confidence to exhibit myself during training and match situations.

"He does believe in me so much that even when I am not in good form he still feature me because he knows the potential I got."

The 19-year-old could not inspire the Restoration Ladies to success in the Federation Cup, where they bowed to rivals Delta Queens 3-1 on penalties in the quarter-final in July.

Following the setback, Aduku's ladies edged 2017 winners Nasarawa Amazons and Sunshine Queens to finish top of Group C with 11 points after six matches in the regular season.

Having seen Bayelsa Queens drawn against Rivers Angels, Sule - who joined Bayelsa Queens in 2015 before returning in 2019 after a season with Rivers - is unmoved by her former side's pedigree.

"With Bayelsa Queens, I think we did excellently well to qualify for the Super Four," she continued.

"It wasn't an easy task to come out first in a group that had the likes of Nassarawa Amazons, Sunshine Queens. At this stage, no team is a pushover.

"So, I won't want to say anything about my former team but will let the football do the talking after 90 minutes.

"I'm here to do my best, score goals and help my team to lift the trophy. Winning the trophy will be like winning a World Cup for me because it will be my first ever trophy with Bayelsa Queens. It will also boost my CV."

Bayelsa Queens will open their campaign against South-South rivals Rivers Angels at the Agege Stadium on Friday evening.