I want to score and I’m going to against Kaizer Chiefs - Orlando Pirates slayer Lungu

SuperSport United striker Ghampani Lungu is confident he will score against Kaizer Chiefs on Sunday.

The Tshwane giants are set to play host to Amakhosi at the 2010 Fifa World Cup training venue, Lucas Moripe Stadium in the pick of the weekend's PSL fixtures.

Having already netted for SuperSport as they defeated Gauteng giants Mamelodi Sundowns and Orlando Pirates, Lungu is determined to score his maiden goal against Chiefs.

“I want to score and I’m going to. Chiefs are the only big team that I have not scored against yet,” Lungu told Sowetan.

“So, I’m looking forward to scoring against them on Sunday. I came close to scoring against Chiefs but I have to this time. I think it is that time I score against them.”

The Zambia international is oozing with confidence after grabbing a second-half brace which inspired Matsatsantsa to a 2-0 victory over Baroka FC on Sunday.

“Honestly, I feel like I’m confident after scoring the brace. Everyone's confidence is high now,” he said.

“Everyone is ready, obviously. We all won over the weekend, so no one is going to the game with low confidence. We are all going there with high confidence.”

SuperSport are undefeated in their last five league matches against Chiefs having recorded two wins and three draws against the Soweto giants.

Chiefs are coming into their clash with Matsatsantsa having thumped Chippa United 4-0 last weekend, but Lungu believes they can defeat Amakhosi and keep a clean sheet in the process.

Article continues below

“Chiefs are a bigger team but I don’t really take them like how people put them because for the last few years they have not done well against SuperSport," he added.

“I also don’t think they will come into this game thinking they have already won... They are still a big team but they are still beatable. Every team is beatable in the league.

“We want to keep our record of not having lost this season, even with the clean sheets. We want to continue with that and continue where we left off in the last game.”