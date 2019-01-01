'I think you know the answer' - Morgan suggests USWNT will turn down Trump White House visit

While Megan Rapinoe has emphatically rejected the possibility of meeting the president, the World Cup finalists' captain struck a more cautious tone

Alex Morgan hinted the United States will snub Donald Trump's White House invitation and is confident Jill Ellis' team will not be split on the issue.

It is customary for champions to visit the US president after winning a sporting title, with Morgan and her team-mates congratulated by Barack Obama when they won the Women's World Cup in 2015.

However, since Trump succeeded Obama following the 2016 election, teams like the NFL's Philadelphia Eagles and NBA's Golden State Warriors have had their White House offers withdrawn after numerous players from both teams declared they had no intention of making the trip for political reasons.

Morgan's outspoken team-mate Megan Rapinoe has already she said is "not going to the f****** White House" and though Trump responded to that by inviting Ellis' squad regardless of whether they beat in Sunday's final, it appears the offer will be rejected.

"I think we'll make that decision after we finish Sunday's game," USA captain Morgan said.

"I think there's been a lot of talk prematurely about the White House and about Trump.

"First we have to do business and then I think you guys know the answer to the question anyway."

Put on our best for the president! #WNTatWH pic.twitter.com/JBP9InpFP7 — Alex Morgan (@alexmorgan13) October 27, 2015

The White House pulled the plug on the Eagles' scheduled visit following their Super Bowl LII victory in 2018 because "the vast majority of the team" wished to stay away.

Morgan believes there will be no factions in Ellis' squad when it comes to their decision.

"I can't say 100 per cent but this team is very close and we've always made decisions together so I can't really see us deciding to part in that way," she added.

"But at the same time, if someone feels strongly then who are we to tell them to do or not do something?"

Trump took to Twitter last week to express his disapproval of Rapinoe's comments, telling the striker to "WIN first before she TALKS!"

Women’s soccer player, @mPinoe, just stated that she is “not going to the F...ing White House if we win.” Other than the NBA, which now refuses to call owners, owners (please explain that I just got Criminal Justice Reform passed, Black unemployment is at the lowest level... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 26, 2019

....invited Megan or the team, but I am now inviting the TEAM, win or lose. Megan should never disrespect our Country, the White House, or our Flag, especially since so much has been done for her & the team. Be proud of the Flag that you wear. The USA is doing GREAT! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 26, 2019

Yet Rapinoe was unrepentant when speaking ahead of the semi-final victory over , which she missed with a slight hamstring strain.

"I don't think that I would want to go [to the White House] and I would encourage my team-mates to think hard about lending that platform or having that co-opted by an administration that doesn't feel the same way and doesn't fight for the same things that we fight for," said Rapinoe, who expects to be fit for the final.