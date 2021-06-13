'I think we will grow' - Waldrum expects Nigeria improvement against Portugal

The American manager stated the Super Falcons would keep getting better while expecting them to step up against the European nation

Coach Randy Waldrum has insisted the Nigeria senior women's national team will continue ‘to grow’ despite losing to Jamaica on Thursday.

The reigning African women champions bowed 1-0 to the Reggae Girlz in their opening match of the United States of America Summer Series.

Despite a dominant display in Texas, Deneisha Blackwood’s second-half effort clipped the wings of the reigning African women’s champions – a result that also ended their seven-match unbeaten run.

Even at that, coach Waldrum claimed the team would continue to progress while expecting a positive response against A Seleccao das Quinas.

“I think we will grow. If we continue this way. I would expect the team to do much better tomorrow,” the 64-year-old said on the Super Falcons’ Instagram handle.

“The more time we can be together, the better we are going to be. I would expect things to look improved.

“Every time I step on the field, I expect to win. So, that never changes [against Portugal].

“I’m still hopeful that we may get one or two players before camp is over. But if not, we will move to the rest of the camping exercise with what we have.”

For Francisco Neto’s Portugal, they would be hoping to return to winning ways after losing to hosts United States in their first match.

Assessing the Europeans ahead of the fixture billed for Texas’ BBVA Stadium, the former Trinidad and Tobago handler said that they are a well-organised side.

“I thought Portugal was excellent, they had a great game plan and strategy, worked very well and almost got the result [against the USA]. In the last 10 to 15 minutes, they got broken down,” added.

“They are very disciplined, very organised. So, it would be a difficult game and it’s going to be a different kind of challenge from Jamaica. They are a very good team.”

After Monday’s game, Nigeria will square up against the USA in the final match of the four-nation competition on June 17 at the Q2 Stadium.

With the beginning of the 2022 Awcon qualification campaign on the horizon in October, these games will be a useful exercise in determining who merits further inclusion against Ghana.