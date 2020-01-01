'I think about doing my job' - Dortmund star Haaland ignoring Real Madrid rumours

Linked with a move to the Bernabeu, the Norwegian's focus remains on his current club

star Erling Haaland insisted he was remaining focused despite speculation he is wanted by .

Haaland, 19, has become one of the most sought-after forwards in Europe following an incredible start to his career at Dortmund.

The Norway international starred for Salzburg before joining the side in January, and he has scored 12 goals in 11 games for Dortmund this season.

More teams

While Madrid are heavily linked with a move for Haaland , the teenager said his focus was on his performances.

"I focus on this, not on the attention that is towards me," he told Sky Sport on Tuesday.

"I think about doing my job, which is the thing I love most. My focus is on this."

Former Real Madrid assistant coach Jose Morais thinks Haaland has shown he could succeed at the Bernabeu and be the perfect replacement for Karim Benzema.

"I think [Haaland] is a great player. He's also one of the young players with very great quality. His finishing qualities are unbelievable," Morais told Stats Perform.

"Doing what he did in this short period for Dortmund and creating the impact that he created. I think that it is never too soon for a quality player to go to a club like Real Madrid.

"The higher the quality of player, the more the possibilities to succeed exist in a club like Real Madrid. You have a lot of competition in the club because you only have good players there, high-level players.

"Benzema is a fantastic player, a goalscorer, he has the quality that he has playing for Madrid all these years. I think Haaland is definitely a good option to replace a striker like him.

"Probably in the style of Cristiano, Mbappe would also be a player that could have some similarities in the strength and speed, and capacity of playing."

Article continues below

In good news, the Bundesliga is set to resume on Saturday after being suspended due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Dortmund are set to face in the Revierderby to restart the season and Haaland is excited to experience the fixture, even though it will be played behind closed doors.

"I can't wait to live and play my first Ruhr derby," he said. "I have played other derbies, but never like this."