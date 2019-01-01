I still have to prove I can be a 'Galactico', says Real Madrid's Hazard

The Belgian has endured a stuttering start to life in Spain and he is well aware that he still needs to win supporters over

star Eden Hazard accepts he still has to prove he can be considered a so-called 'Galactico' after a slow start to life in .

Hazard joined Madrid in pre-season from in a deal that could reportedly cost up to €140 million (£124m/$153m) but a thigh injury suffered last month has proven an early disruption.

Coach Zinedine Zidane stressed the need to be patient with Hazard as they were desperate to avoid aggravating the injury before handing him a first start against on September 18.

But the international mustered just a single off-target shot and one key pass as Madrid were swept aside with ease at the Parc des Princes, PSG winning 3-0.

He was similarly unspectacular in the subsequent games against and – either side of being an unused substitute for the win over Osasuna - and Hazard recognises he is yet to earn the right to be regarded as a 'Galactico'.

"I am not yet a galactico, I have to be the one to prove that I can be out on the pitch," he told reporters ahead of the clash with on Tuesday.

"We all know the history of the number seven jersey in this club and I have to be the one to prove that I can be the best in the world.

"I want to enjoy myself on the pitch, give the maximum, not only in games but also in training. I don't doubt myself, I don't doubt my coach. It's all a matter of trust.

"I'm confident and sure everything will work out fine.

"The criticism doesn't affect me. I haven't noticed much. I know when I work to the fullest, everyone expects me to score three goals in each match.

"I think I can do better, I am also critical of myself, but working every day. Maybe I have a little delay because of the injury, but I am 100 per cent.

"I now have to demonstrate my level and improve so the fans are proud of me."