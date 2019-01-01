I signed for MFM to play regularly- Ohanu gives reasons for Olukoya Boys' choice

The attacker has stressed that he snubbed other lucrative deals for the Olukoya Boys in search of more playing time

MFM's Michael Ohanu has stated that his drive for regular playing time was the reason he snubbed other clubs to play for the Olukoya Boys.

Ohanu was the highest scorer in the National League(NNL) two seasons ago while with Kwara United before he dumped the Harmony Boys for El Kanemi Warriors after helping them to qualify for the Nigeria Professional Football League last season.

The striker decided to leave the Borno Army for MFM at the beginning of the current season despite overtures from other top clubs and he revealed that he opted for the Olukoya Boys so that he could be playing more regularly than he did with his last club, El Kanemi last season.

"It wasn't as if I did not have other serious offers better than MFM but I decided it was wise I stick with MFM for now because at this stage of my career now I need to be playing more regularly," Ohanu told Goal.

"I know that if I am able to play well and distinguish myself with MFM money will come in later. I made it categorically clear that my present priority is to be playing regularly.

" I think I am enjoying my game now and I want to thank my coach, Fidelis Ilechukwu for the belief he has in me and the opportunity he has given me. We are doing very well and I am happy to be part of it."

Ohanu has played in all the Olukoya Boys' eight matches this season either from the beginning or as a substitute and his two goals have helped the club to remain on top of the NPFL Group A with 18 points from eight matches.