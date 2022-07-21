‘I should do better’ - Former Al Ahly coach Mosimane feels he deserved Caf Awards snub

The ex-Sundowns tactician believes he deserved the omission from the Coach of the Year shortlist as he did not have a great season with the Red Devils

Former Al Ahly coach Pitso Mosimane has revealed why he thinks he did not deserve to be among the final three nominees for the Coach of the Year at the Caf Awards taking place in Morocco on Thursday.

Senegal’s Aliou Cisse who won the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations, immediate former Wydad Casablanca tactician Walid Regragui and ex-Egypt coach Carlos Queiroz made the final shortlist with the 2016 Africa Coach of the Year Mosimane missing out.

However, Jingles, who fell short of lifting a third straight Caf Champions League title when Al Ahly lost 2-0 to Wydad in the final, believes that defeat is one of the reasons he did not deserve to be among the final nominees.

“Honestly, I should do better. I can’t expect to be bronze (FIFA Club World Cup), silver (CAF CL) medalist and win. But my daughter already gave me an award for winning the same FIFA bronze & CAF Super Cup & Champions League (2x in a row nogal) in the absence of Caf awards,” Mosimane said on social media.

The former Mamelodi Sundowns coach was responding to a fan who was bemused that he was not among the nominees.

“Really sad to see Pitso Mosimane didn't make the final cut for the CAF Coach of the Year Award. Thoughts everyone?” posed @MickyJnr__.

Mosimane, however, expressed his desire to see Banyana Banyana coach Desiree Ellis win the Women’s Coach of the Year award at the gala in Morocco.

“As long Desiree Ellis collects her Award, she represents all of us in SA,” he added.

The Caf Awards ceremony is returning after a two-year hiatus, occasioned by the Covid-19 pandemic. Mosimane would have been hot favourite to win the 2020 award had the ceremony been held, since he led Al Ahly to a treble of Egyptian Premier League, Caf Champions League and Egyptian Cup.

His first and only continental gong came six years ago after leading Sundowns to the PSL and Caf Champions League titles.

Mosimane left the Red Devils in June having won five titles since joining them in 2020 from Sundowns where he claimed 11 trophies in eight years, including five PSL titles, Caf Champions League and Caf Super Cup.

Thursday’s awards ceremony will see Senegalese Edouard Mendy of Chelsea and his Bayern Munich compatriot Sadio Mane contest for the Men’s Player of the Year Award with Egypt and Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah as Nigeria and Barcelona striker Asisat Oshoala, Cameroon’s of Ajara Nchout of Inter Milan and Zambian Grace Chanda of BIIK Kazygurt vie for the women’s equivalent.