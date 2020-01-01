I prefer my team to be champions than score 100 goals - Samatta reflects on scoring debut for Fenerbahce

The Tanzanian star found the back of the net in the colours of the Yellow Canaries

Mbwana Samatta is not getting carried away by his fantastic performance which saw him net a brace in ’s 2-1 win over Fatih Karagumruk in the Turkish Super Lig on Saturday, but is rather focused on the result.

The 27-year-old is currently on loan from Premier League side and having made his debut for the Yellow Canaries in the Istanbul derby against last week, he was thrust into the starting XI and gave Fener the lead in the 24th minute with the assist coming from Caner Erkin.

The former man increased the lead in the 68th minute and was substituted in the 84th minute for ex- and striker Papiss Cisse. Six minutes before that, Karagumruk pulled back via Erik Sabo from the penalty spot with the Slovakian missing the chance to equalise again from the spot three minutes from time.

Fenerbahce had a player sent off in defender Mauricio Lemos for two bookable offences.

“Today, I will only talk about the match because most important for me was today's game,” Samatta said on the club website.

“I think it's a very good game. Things got a little difficult for us at the end. But we are happy that we got three points. This is most important for us. To continue by winning the matches. This is the most important for me. Now we need to focus on the next game.

“Today, I am very happy to help my team by scoring goals. As a striker, my goal is of course to score. For me, the team is always the most important. I would prefer my team to be the champion rather than score a hundred goals. When I score, I'm happy to help my team, but as I said, the most important thing for me is the team.”

Fener boss Erol Bulut was pleased with how Samatta has been able to adapt in the shortest possible time and is confident he will get better in subsequent games.

“Although Samatta was playing just his second game after working with us for a short time, he had a good match. The next weeks will be better, whether it be the running tracks or the adaptation period with friends,” he said.

The Yellow Canaries will be up against Goztepe after the international break.