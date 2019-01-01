I moved to Enyimba to play in the Champions League - Kayode

The former Lobi Stars keeper tells Goal he is disappointed his target is already not possible at his new club

goalkeeper Olufemi Kayode says he believes South African side TS Galaxy are a good team despite not playing in their country’s top division.

The People’s Elephant and the Rockets will face-off in one of the Caf Confederation Cup play-off round ties at the end of the month before the second leg comes up a week later.

While Olufemi admits he does not know much about TS Galaxy, he suggests Cup glory indicates they are a good team to be respected.

“I don't really know much about them [TS Galaxy] but the little I know is that they won their Federation Cup [Nedbank Cup] there, which means they are a very good side and we [Enyimba] are working hard and not leaving any stone unturned,” Olufemi told Goal in an exclusive interview.

Olufemi promised to give his all in the Caf Confederation Cup after missing out on his initial target of doing well in the with his new club.

He said he actually left to join the People’s Elephant because he wanted to make a big mark on the continent.

“I really appreciate my time at Lobi Stars but I decided to join Enyimba majorly because of the Champions League and they are also a big club,” the goalkeeper continued.

“Honestly, I won't say I'm disappointed but at the same time I’m disappointed because that is one of the reasons why I came here, to contribute my quota so that we can get to the group stage and probably go far to winning the trophy.

“But since we are out, we have to focus on the Confederation Cup and move ahead,” Olufemi added.