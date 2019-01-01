'I love Mbappe' – Brazil great Ronaldo hails PSG forward as Real Madrid transfer talk builds

The World Cup-winning forward has been likened to the former Blancos striker, and an iconic figure from the past approves of the comparison

great Ronaldo can understand the comparisons between himself and star Kylian Mbappe, a player he professes to "love".

Mbappe, 20, enjoyed a remarkable season in this term, scoring 33 goals in 29 matches for the champions.

The international was the undisputed star of PSG's title defence and has been linked with record moves to Spanish sides Real Madrid and Barcelona.

Throughout his fledgling career Mbappe has been likened to former Brazil, Barca, Madrid and forward Ronaldo, as he has a similar combination of pace, skill and lethal finishing.

When asked by Marca if he concurs with those saying they see Ronaldo in Mbappe, the Brazilian said: "Yes, I do. I love him.

"He's fast, can finish and he's only 20 years old. We've known about him for three years already because he has a lot of talent.

"I don't know how players are valued at what they are now, but who am I to speak? People paid a lot of money for me, and for [Zinedine] Zidane. It's a normal evolution in football."

If Mbappe was to move to Madrid, he would link up with another of the world's most promising players in Vinicius Junior.

Ronaldo's compatriot enjoyed a promising debut season and was one of the few bright points for Madrid, who finished third in and were knocked out of the by in the last 16.

"No, I'd seen him at Flamengo," Ronaldo replied when asked if Vinicius' adaptation was unexpected.

"He has a lot of quality and that's why Madrid paid €40million. When they put him in the team they saw what he has.

"He's not fully formed, but he's 18 years old and it'll come. He's an incredible player and will bring a lot of joy."