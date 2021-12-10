'I love Dennis... I hope he continues like this' - Watford manager Ranieri on Nigeria striker

Watford manager Claudio Ranieri has stated he loves Nigeria striker Emmanuel Dennis owing to his commitment and effectiveness for the club in the Premier League.

After joining the Hornets from Club Brugge, the West African has so far managed to score six goals and provide five assists in the 14 league matches.

The tactician and the attacker have worked together for a couple of matches and the former has explained why he already loves the Super Eagle.

"I am impressed a lot with his performances; he's very fast, he scores goals, and makes a lot of assists for us," Ranieri told Sky Sports regarding the 24-year-old.

"I hope he can continue in this way. He is young and can score goals. I love this kind of player [who can play on either wing or through the middle], universal players, so I can change during the match some position from him, [Joshua] King, Cucho [Hernandez]… with a lot of players in front.

"For me, that's very good; I think he could play for these big teams. He must continue to improve and I speak a lot with him. I am sure at the end of the season he can go into the big teams - but also he can stay in Watford!"

The Nigeria international had told the same platform how he had wanted to take a different career in life and not become a footballer.

"I grew up in a family that believes so much in God, and going to church," Dennis said.

"As a young boy I'd go to church and admire the priest, and I was like, 'yeah, I want to be a priest'. I was 13 or 14.

"I was growing up and I was good at football and everyone was telling me, 'you should be a footballer because you play really good'. And my family were like, 'no he needs to go to school'. And then they were like 'okay...' and they pushed me and I'm here."

On Friday night, the Hornets will be playing Brentford away in their next league assignment.