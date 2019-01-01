Gokulam Kerala's VC Praveen laments Super Cup sanction - 'We do not have the money to pay the fine'

The I-League clubs are set to meet the AIFF on June 24 to discuss the sanction handed out to them...

president VC Praveen has lamented the All Football Federation (AIFF) Disciplinary Committee's decision to impose INR 27.5 lakh fine on the six clubs who boycotted the Super Cup.

, , , Gokulam Kerala, and refused to take the field for their Super Cup fixtures earlier this year. The boycott was considered as an act of protest against the alleged unfair treatment meted out to the top-tier clubs by the Indian FA.

The clubs who pulled out after registering their squads for the tournament, except East Bengal, were initially fined INR 10 lakh by the Disciplinary Committee. East Bengal received a fine of INR 5 lakh. However, the six clubs were informed of the compensation they have to pay for the losses suffered by the AIFF and its commercial partner, which amounted to INR 27.5 lakh.

"The Disciplinary Committee initially fined INR 10 lakh. Then they have increased it. It is not AIFF's decision, they are acting on somebody else's directions. It doesn't seem to be in AIFF's control right now. Something's wrong," Praveen told Goal.

Interestingly, have escaped a sanction as they did not register their squad and pulled out of the tournament before its commencement, which was when the fixtures were released.

"Mohun Bagan has not received a fine, we are happy that one of our brother clubs has not been fined. But if Mohun Bagan has not registered, they are not charging them, how does that make sense? Whether we register or not, I-League teams have to play. We could have done the same. If all I-League teams did not register, Super Cup won't have taken place?," the Gokulam president argued.

The I-League club has made it clear that they will not be able to pay a big fine. "We don't want to pay and we don't have the money for that also.

"All this could have been avoided. If the tournament wasn't treated as important, we wouldn't have travelled all the way and stayed there for three-four days. Having done that, we were ready to play. From December onwards, we had been requesting for an appointment to meet with the federation, so that they could explain to us the roadmap for the future.

"We rarely had payment. We are paying players for minimum 8-10 months and we are playing just local state league and I-League. They were not giving us participation fee or subsidies (for Super Cup).

"We have Super Cup in September and then I-League from October. We have started signing players and are giving them long-term contracts. And now, we have media reports that I-League is not going to be the top-tier league. We have not had an official meeting with the AIFF for six months now."

The I-League clubs are set to meet the FA on Monday in Delhi to discuss the matter. If the talks fail, the clubs are likely to proceed legally.