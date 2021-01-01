I-League matchday 7 Round-up: Mohammedan win, Churchill Brothers and Real Kashmir share spoils

Mohammedan Sporting, Chennai City, Punjab FC and TRAU registered wins on matchday 7 in the I-League...

Mohammedan Sporting 2-1 Gokulam Kerala

John Chidi and former East Bengal defender Asheer Akhtar were on target for Mohammedan Sporting as they defeated Gokulam Kerala 2-1 in the very first match of matchday seven on Monday at the Kalyani Municipal Stadium. Sharif Mukhammad scored the consolation goal for the Malabarians.

In a closely fought contest, Chidi handed the Black Panthers the lead in the 41st minute. Midfielder Faisal received a ball near the box and forwarded a through ball for the forward who found the back of the net with a first-time shot.

Akhtar then doubled the Kolkata club's lead in the 66th minute from Gani Ahmed's free-kick. The defender got facilitated by Gokulam defender Sebastian Thangmuansang who in the process of intercepting the free-kick accidentally set-up the ball for the Mohammedan defender.

Mukhamad then pulled one back for the South Indian outfit in the 76th minute with a long-range after a receiving a pass from Denis Antwi.

Churchill Brothers 0-0 Real Kashmir

In the second match of the day in the newly refurbished Kishore Bharati Stadium in Kolkata, Churchill Brothers and Real Kashmir played out a goalless draw.

It was an end to end game which saw both teams playing attacking football right from the off. The top of the table clash had a lot of fireworks but unfortunately, neither team could break the deadlock during the course of the game.

This was Churchill Brothers' third consecutive draw in the I-League this season and by the help of the one point they go from the tie, they remained at the summit with 13 points from seven matches.

NEROCA FC 1-2 Chennai City

In the first match on Tuesday, Chennai City got back to winning ways with a 2-1 win over NEROCA FC at the Salt Lake Stadium in Kolkata.

The former I-League champions showed intent right from the beginning and picked up a goal as early as in the sixth minute of the match when Vineeth Kumar found the back of the net with a diving header of Mohamed Iqbal's cross from the left flank. Demir Avdic then doubled Chennai's lead in the 68th minute of the match with a quality finish from a close range.

In the 79th minute, veteran Indian striker Subhas Singh reduced the margin for the Manipuri club. Judah Garcia's powerful shot was parried away by Chennai custodian Kabir Thaufiq but Singh pushed the ball into the net from the rebound ball.

Indian Arrows 1-2 Punjab FC

Former Mohun Bagan striker Papa Babacar Diawara had an instant impact in the I-League this season as he scored a brace on his debut for Punjab FC and guided them to a 2-1 win over Indian Arrows in the second match of the day at the Kalyani Municipal Stadium.

In the 35th minute, Punjab took the lead when Diawara scored past Indian Arrows goalkeeper Aahan Prakash from Aphaoba Singh's cross. He then doubled the lead from Joseba Beitia's cross in the 56th minute which eventually sealed three points for the Punjab-based side.

In the 87th minute, the India colts pulled one back when Vellington Fernandes reached substitute Abdul Hannan’s cut-back cross and found the back of the net. This was Arrows' sixth defeat in seven matches.

TRAU FC 1-0 Aizawl FC

In the final match of the day, TRAU FC defeated Aizawl FC 1-0 courtesy a goal from Tajikistan international winger Komron Tursunov at the Kalyani Municipal Stadium.

The former Mohun Bagan man scored the only goal of the game in the 5th minute of the match. Phalguni Singh set up a pass for the winger who entered the box and found the back of the net with a powerful shot.

Aizawl FC had more possession of the ball throughout the game and had quite a few chances to get back into the get but they failed to do so as the Manipuri bagged full points from the tie.