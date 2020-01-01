I-League clubs agree to conclude season, East Bengal hope to claim runners-up spot

East Bengal have informed the AIFF that they are open to annulling the 2019-20 campaign without a winner...

club are hoping to claim the runners-up spot as the All Football Federation (AIFF) mulls over bringing the 2019-20 season to a close.

The season, which saw several teams complete 16 matchdays, was suspended in March due to the Coronavirus outbreak. It was initially suspended till March 31 following a government directive but the suspension was later extended.

The Indian FA has already reached out to all the clubs for their opinion on concluding the league season and it has been learnt that a large majority are in favour of ending the campaign without relegation and awarding the title to , who have an unassailable lead at the top of the table with four matches left to play.

Kolkata giants and Bagan's arch-rivals East Bengal have communicated to the FA that they want the league to be annulled without a winner and the prize money to be divided equally.

"If they (clubs and federation) do not want to continue, then what can we do alone. If the tournament is abandoned then it has no existence," East Bengal Club official Debabrata Sarkar told Goal. The final decision on this matter from the club's side will be taken by investor Quess. "I think Quess is going to take the final call. But Quess has not discussed with us regarding this matter. If they contact us, we will let them know our decision."

Sarkar further stated that If Bagan are declared as the champions, the Red and Golds will raise a claim for the runners-up spot. The I-League winner will receive INR 1 Crore as prize money whereas the runners-up will be awarded INR 60 lakh.

"Still if Mohun Bagan are declared champions, then we must be declared as runners-up. We are in the second position. If we win all the remaining matches then we will remain second."

He also brought up a scenario from eight years ago to support his argument. "On December 9, 2012, they forfeited the match and as a result, all their points were taken away. Now, you can say why will they do that knowing that they have taken an unassailable lead. In a cancelled league, no one can be declared as champions or runners-up.

"If they are declaring the champion (based) on the current status, then they can do it. I have no problem, but at the same time, we must also be declared as runners-up."

With 23 points from 16 games, East Bengal are 16 points behind the league leaders but find themselves in a tight race for the second spot. Punjab FC, who are also on 23 points, are third due to goal difference and there are three clubs - , TRAU and - on 22 points.