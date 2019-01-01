I-League clubs to knock on the doors of FIFA and AFC

The six I-League clubs got together once again and sought legal advice from former Solicitor General of India Mohan Parasaran...

The six I-league clubs are set to knock the doors of the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) and Fédération Internationale de Football Association (FIFA), as they continue their protest against the All Football Federation's (AIFF)'s decision to recommend the AFC qualifying spot to the winners of the (ISL).

The clubs also met with Mohan Parasaran, former Solicitor General of , seeking legal advice from the senior advocate at the Supreme Court of India. They have handed him the Master Rights Agreement (MRA) between AIFF and Football Sports Development Ltd (FSDL) for inspection.

Notably, it was advocate Parasaran who represented in 2014 in the Delhi High Court against AIFF, when the governing body cancelled its first division license after the Goan club failed to fulfil a few of the club licensing criteria.

If the clubs don't get a favourable reply from AFC and FIFA, a legal course of action will follow.

"First we will be writing to the AFC and FIFA telling them about our concerns. We are going to wait for around 10 days for them to reply. If we don't get a reply, we are going to challenge the entire MRA in court," told one of the club owners to Goal.

Previously, and approached the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Kailash Vijayvargiya to address the issue at hand and the national general secretary had promised to help them by setting up a meeting with the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports. East Bengal's Debabrata Sarkar has also sought help from Aroop Biswas, Sports Minister of West Bengal.

The tussle between the clubs and AIFF seem to be far from over.