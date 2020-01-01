I-League 2019/20: Pedro Manzi leaves Chennai City FC

The striker has parted ways with the I-League champions after over a year at the club....

Chennai City striker and 2018-19 Golden Boot winner Pedro Manzi has announced his departure from the defending champions on his Instagram.

The 31-year-old was pivotal in Chennai's fairy tale climb to the top last season. He netted 21 of the 48 goals his team scored in the 2018-19 edition and helped them win their first-ever I-League title.

Manzi confirmed that he will be moving to as part of his next venture after plying his trade in for just over a season.

Chennai have managed just five points from five games this season and have a tough task of replacing their prolific goal-scorer.