I-League 2018-19: East Bengal set to sign Siam Hanghal on loan from Delhi Dynamos

The former Bengaluru FC midfielder is set to join East Bengal on loan from Delhi Dynamos for the rest of the I-League season…

East Bengal are all set to sign midfielder Siam Hanghal from Delhi Dynamos on loan for the ongoing I-League 2018-19 season, Goal can confirm.

The 25-year-old midfielder joined Delhi Dynamos this season but has not appeared in a single match in the ongoing ISL season. Hanghal, who has fallen out of favour at Delhi, thus has been released on loan to the Kolkata club.

The Manipur-born player made his professional debut in 2013-14 season at Bengaluru FC. In his very first season at the top tier of Indian football, Hanghal won the I-League title. He was an integral part of Ashley Westwood’s Bengaluru where he formed a midfield partnership with Johnny Menyongar.

In between the three seasons in Bengaluru, Siam had also plied his trade with NorthEast United FC in ISL 2015. After the 2015-16 I-League season, he joined Chennaiyin FC in 2016 and then moved to Kerala Blasters last season.

The central midfielder appeared in eight matches for Kerala last year out of which he started in six.

Hanghal is a welcome addition to the East Bengal squad who are struggling in the midfield area since the beginning of the season.

The Red and Golds started the season with right-back Kamalpreet Singh as a makeshift midfielder. His repeated poor performances prompted coach Alejandro Menendez to promote Kassim Aidara into the starting XI.

Ace midfielder Mahmoud Al Amna had to be released midway into the season due to a back injury. The team is yet to find an able alternative of the Syrian star in central midfield.