I-League 2018-19: Katsumi Yusa's brace earn a much needed win for NEROCA

Late penalty from Katsumi Yusa dashes Indian Arrows' hopes of getting at least a point...

NEROCA earned a hard-fought 3-2 win over Indian Arrows at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneshwar on Friday afternoon.

Boris Singh opened the scoring which was levelled by NEROCA's Feliz Chidi. Rohit Danu scored to restore the lead for Arrows but two goals from Katsumi Yusa sealed the three points for the visitors.

Indian Arrows coach Floyd Pinto made wholesale changes to his side that went down 2-1 to Churchill Brothers. Abhijit Sarkar, Rahul KP, Rohit Danu and Anwar Ali were kept out of the starting eleven and were replaced by Narender, Suresh Singh, Akash Mishra and Rahim Ali.

On the other hand, Manuel Fraile made three alterations since their draw against Aizawl with Roshan Singh, Sushil Meitei, and Tondomba Singh making into the playing eleven.

It was a lively start from NEROCA as they started dominating proceedings since the first whistle. Tondomba was playing as an anchor at the centre of the park and he was winning balls in midfield to spray it further up the pitch towards Subash Singh and Katsumi Yusa on either flank.

Indian Arrows stuck to their tactics of playing out from the back in the initial stages but they were thwarted by a spirited NEROCA side who were pressing higher up the pitch.

The Orange Brigade had numerous chances to shot at goal but could not make the most of those. Chidi wasted at least two chances in the opening 30 minutes when he shot straight at keeper Prabsukhan Gill.

It was against the run of play that Indian Arrows drew first blood through Boris Singh. Meetei won the second ball from a long free-kick and he produced a wonderful through ball bisecting NEROCA's right back and centre back. Boris made an intelligent run to latch on to the ball and calmly slotted it past Mauro Boerchio in goal.

But their lead was short-lived as NEROCA finally found the back of the net on the 38th minute. Katsumi Yusa was the architect behind the move as he dribbled past two defenders to set up Chidi and the Nigerian made no mistake from handshaking distance of goal.

Pinto brought on Rohit Danu after the lemon break who got his name on the score sheet making the most of a defensive howler by Sushil Meitei. He won the ball from the defender dribbled past Boerchio and sent the ball into an empty net.

But on the 68th minute, Yusa levelled the score with a header after he connected well to a cross from Ashok Singh from the right flank.

Just three minutes from regulation time, NEROCA earned a penalty courtesy of a handball by Suresh Singh and the former Mohun Bagan player scored his second from the spot to win the three points for his side.

NEROCA will continue their journey on the road as they take on East Bengal on February 7, whereas Indian Arrows will next host Minerva Punjab on February 5.