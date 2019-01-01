I knew I would score against Remo Stars – Wasiu Jimoh

The striker has revealed that he had a feeling that he would score against the Sagamu based outfit in their 1-0 triumph on Wednesday

Wasiu Jimoh scored Rivers United’s lone goal in their 1-0 defeat of Remo Stars and the striker has disclosed that he was sure of scoring.

Stanley Eguma’s men secured maximum points thanks to Jimoh’s strike against Kennedy Boboye’s army at the Yakubu Gowon Stadium.

And the Pride of Rivers hero who pounced home the winner in the closing stages of the game expressed his delight with his feat claiming he had a feeling that he would find the net.

“The only that was going through my mind was that I was going to score,” Jimoh told club website.

“I also told myself that if I didn’t score, then we would score. Towards the end of the game, we were pushing hard.

“We played like a team that wanted to score so before the end of the game, I had the self-belief that a goal was going to come.”

Rivers United lead NPFL Group A with eight points from four games with Remo Stars in fifth position after four games.