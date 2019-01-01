'I hope the big teams took it personally!' - Premier League has changed since Leicester's title win, says Fuchs

The Foxes full-back says the top six have tried to distance themselves following his side's stunning 2015 run

Christian Fuchs says that the game has changed since Leicester's Premier League title win as the big-money clubs have fought back to reclaim their spots at the top of the table.

Leicester stunned the football world in 2016 by winning the Premier League in a season when many tipped the Foxes for relegation.

In the years since, the league's big-money clubs have responded in a major way, with and smashing records this season in their fight for the Premier League crown.

Fuchs says he's seen the bigger teams trying to further the gap between the top six and the rest in the aftermath of his side's title win, but he's also noticed Leicester evolve in their own way as a club.

"I hope they took it personally! That’s why they’re the big teams and they want to come back and fight back. I hope so. That’s why they’re top six," Fuchs told Goal ahead of a charity all-star game to commemorate the opening of Hudson Sports Complex in partnership with the charity Beautiful People.

"But our own gameplan changed since then too. The best example was when we played a couple of weeks ago. We had 80 per cent possession against an Arsenal side, where in our Premier League-winning season we had an average of like 32 per cent all season.

"Our personal game changed a lot from being a counter-attack team, which we are still good at to be honest, to a team that is built on possession.

"The game has definitely changed. It has changed in a big way. With the amount of money being spent, with the good managers that have come in since then, it’s just all developing more and more."

Fuchs is one of several title-winning players still with Leicester, having recently signed a one-year deal to remain with the club.

Jamie Vardy is also still with the team, having scored 18 goals this season, while title heroes Wes Morgan and Kasper Schmeichel are also still involved.

Riyad Mahrez departed the club this past summer, and helped secure Manchester City's title win with a goal in the season finale against , while Shinji Okazaki is set to leave the club this summer.

But perhaps no departure has been a bigger sign of the muscle of the big-money teams than that of N'Golo Kante, a player Fuchs says has become "unstoppable".

"Like me, he didn’t start at the beginning of the Premier League-winning season because Claudio [Ranieri] thought he wasn’t good enough at the very beginning," the defender said.

"Maybe he had to be patient coming in for the first time, but the second he played he was unstoppable, and you could tell.

"Leicester would hardly be able to hold him up after that campaign and that’s how it worked out. He’s such an amazing player.

"You have seen that he had that potential, but it's not only down to him, but you need the team around you, but being in the Premier League and winning two titles in your first two years and being world champion with , that’s not a bad record."

Hudson Sports Complex will hold its grand opening on June 1 in Warwick, NY with a charity match to raise money for Beautiful People with all proceeds donated to help children with disabilities play adaptive sports. For more information visit hudsonsportscomplex.com and www.beautiful-people.us .