‘I hope the NPFL is concluded’ – Akwa United’s Boboye

The Promise Keeper’s boss has expressed his wish to ensure the 2019-20 Nigerian football season is not scrapped as Covid-19 continues to spread

Akwa United coach Kennedy Boboye is hoping the Nigerian football league season is not cancelled.

Football leagues across the world are currently on hold because of the coronavirus pandemic which has claimed thousands of lives across the globe.



The French elite division was abandoned on Tuesday after the French Prime Minister Edouard Philippe's announcement that no sporting events will be allowed to take place until September.

Startled that the League Management might take that decision, the U23 assistant coach and Akwa United handler took to social media to make a wish.



“I’ve really missed the beautiful game, my players and how I would scream out instructions to my team from the sideline,” Boboye tweeted.



“I’m patiently waiting for football to return as soon as possible. More importantly, I hope the is concluded and not cancelled.”

More teams

I’ve really missed the beautiful game, my players & how I would scream out instructions to my team from the sideline. I’m patiently waiting for football to return as soon as possible. More importantly, I hope the NPFL is concluded and not cancelled. May God heal the world pic.twitter.com/xpVslzSuXx — Kennedy Boboye (@BoboyeKennedy) April 28, 2020

The LMC had placed the Nigeria Professional Football League on hold until further notice to help prevent the spread of the pandemic.

However, if the Nigerian top-flight is cancelled like that of and , the Promise Keeper will miss out of a place in next season’s Caf club competitions.



They are currently ranked sixth in the Nigerian elite division after accruing 35 points from 25 outings.



Coach Boboye led Plateau United to the league diadem in 2017 after joining the Peace Boys from Abia Warriors.

Article continues below

He was named as Akwa’s fourth permanent coach in less than three years after John Obuh resigned following a terrible start to the season.