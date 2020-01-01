'I have the contract until 2023 and I never think what’s happening after' - Lewandowski unsure on Bayern future

The Poland international, who used Thierry Henry as a role model when growing up, isn't thinking about his next career move

Robert Lewandowski is unsure if he will finish his career at .

The forward is the premier marksman in world football at present, having posted some amazing numbers in the 2019/20 season - 55 goals in 47 games across all competitions.

His efforts in front of goal helped Bayern secure domestic and UEFA glory last season, and he is in the hunt for individual honours at the end of the year.

The Ballon d’Or has been cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic, but the FIFA Best player is up for grabs and Lewandowski is one of the front-runners.

The international has not allowed the stellar previous campaign to distract him, as he has hit the ground running in the new season.

He has 13 goals, including two hat-tricks, from 10 and Champions League matches and appears as hungry as ever.

Lewandowski’s current contract expires in 2023, and it is unlikely to be his last in the professional game - but is unsure if it will be with Bayern.

“I have the contract until ’23 and I never think what’s happening after,” the 32-year-old told The Associated Press. “Two-and-a-half years more on the contract. So it’s a lot of time and I know that I can play longer but I have enough time to think about this.”

As well as Bundesliga and Champions League success, Bayern also won the German Cup and Lewandowski describes their season as 'spectacular'.

“If you see what we did in this run it is amazing, spectacular - because we won everything that we could,” Lewandowski said. “This is something special.”

Lewandowski’s feats in front of goal are likely shaping the careers of the next generation, as he they will look to him as a role model to aspire to.

During his formative years, Lewandowski has revealed that legend Thierry Henry was his idol.

“His movement was amazing. His finishing was amazing,” Lewandowski said. “So that’s why I was loving how he played, what kind of skills he had.”

Bayern’s 10-game winning run was halted by at the weekend, when Lewandowski drew a rare blank, and he will look to get back on the goals trail against in the Champions League on Wednesday.