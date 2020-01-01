'I feel like I'll score with every chance' - Foden 'flying' for Man City since Premier League return

The 20-year-old has scored four times since the English top flight returned and feels he is thriving in Pep Guardiola's team

Phil Foden believes he has been in excellent form in recent weeks and feels he will score with every chance he gets for .

The 20-year-old has scored four times in the Premier League this season, with all of his goals coming after football’s return from the three-month long coronavirus-enforced suspension.

Foden struck against , and to take his tally in all competitions this term up to seven for the campaign.

More teams

The midfielder is happy with his current form for Pep Guardiola’s team and believes he will add even more before the season is up.

"I am feeling really confident in front of goal. Every chance I get I feel like I am going to score,” he told Sky Sports.

“I just enjoy scoring goals and that is what I always want to do in training.

"I was in okay form before we broke up, if I am honest, but I have come back flying.

"Through quarantine I tried to work on some things like one-on-ones and come back stronger. I think I have had good start to the restart and I just want to keep the form going.

"Everyone is getting game time so I am really enjoying it at the moment.

"[Guardiola] has told me that he likes me in and around the box.”

Foden has played in several positions for City this term, moving from central midfield to a more advanced role and being deployed on both wings in recent games.

And he hopes he can continue to show his versatility as he develops as a player.

"It is good if you can play in as many positions as possible. I can play in midfield as well as out wide. I want to play in these different positions. I want to be flexible.

"The defensive side of the game, pressing from the front and things. I think I have come on a lot more in the last year with that."

He added: "I have become more physical up top and that is definitely helping my game.

"You obviously don't have to be physical to be a footballer but it is good when you have that little bit of physicality and you can use it well.

"I don't want to be too big but I just want to be big enough to give me that yard of space. It is something that I have been working on and it has come on a lot. It can still get better."

Foden has been compared to City team-mate David Silva, who is closing in on retirement after 10 years with the club.

The Under 21 international says he will be sad to see his boyhood hero leave the club and says the star has played a big role in the progress he has made since his breakthrough.

Article continues below

"He has been my idol growing up. I have tried to learn from him as much as I can and take it into my game," he said.

"It is not like I am trying to copy everything that he does but if I take his strong points - how he moves into spaces and receives the ball - it can only help me as a player.

"I think he has brought my game on massively."