'I could play in MLS, but I still have a year left at Juventus' - Higuain expecting a 'different dynamic' under Pirlo

The Argentine striker is not quite ready to call time on his career at the Allianz Stadium amid persistent transfer rumours

Gonzalo Higuain has admitted he "could play in " one day, but still plans to see out his final year at , and is expecting a "different dynamic" at the club under new head coach Andrea Pirlo.

Higuain returned to the Allianz Stadium last summer after a six-month loan spell at , and featured in 44 games across all competitions for Juve in 2019-20.

However, the 32-year-old only found the net on 11 occasions, and Goal has reported that the Bianconeri are ready to offload the striker in the summer transfer window.

A potential return to River Plate has been mooted for Higuain, but his current contract is not due to expire until 2021, and he is currently earning a reported €7.5 million (£7m/$9m) per year in wages in Turin.

Although a man who has also taken in spells at , and is quite content to stay put for now, he is open to undertaking a new challenge in the United States at some point.

Higuain thinks Pirlo's arrival could see his role in the Juve squad change ahead of the new season, as he told Fox Sports when addressing speculation over his future: "Later on I could play in the MLS, many players will go and it would be good.

"But now I'm in Juventus, I still have a year left. We will see what happens.

"In five days we will return to training and see how it will be. With the new coach, there will surely be a different dynamic."

Asked if seeing out his career in holds any appeal, Higuain responded: "I don't miss it, but I like watching it.

"I started young and many players hesitate to come back, especially for the future of their families. The USA, or are preferred."

The former Napoli star went on to defend his controversial move from Stadio San Paolo to the Allianz Stadium in 2016, adding: "Me, a traitor? I do not regret having signed for Juventus.

"How many players went from River to Boca, from to Milan?

"They said the same about Ronaldo, Pirlo and many others. It is part of football."

Higuain also weighed in on Lionel Messi's current situation at , with reports linking the six-time Ballon d'Or winner with a move away from Camp Nou widespread in the wake of the club's shocking defeat to .

The Argentina international said of his compatriot: "I don't know if he will leave Barcelona. It is a difficult and dramatic situation.

"Only he can know what to do. I hope the best happens and that he can be happy."