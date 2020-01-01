I await your super exploits - Oparanozie backs Nnadozie to shine with Paris FC

The Guingamp striker believes the new signing will be a huge success in the French women's top-flight

international Desire Oparanozie has backed compatriot Chiamaka Nnadozie to succeed with Paris FC in .

The 19-year-old goalkeeper completed her first professional move abroad from six-time Nigerian league champions Rivers Angels after signing an 18-month deal with Paris on Wednesday.

She enjoyed a memorable 2019, emerging the youngest goalkeeper to keep a clean sheet at the Women's World Cup as Nigeria broke a 20-year jinx, reaching the Round of 16 in France last year.

Nnadozie also helped Rivers Angels to reclaim the Nigerian Women's Premier League title and inspired the country to win the Wafu Women's Cup of Nations title and the African Games gold in 2019.

Having ended her three-year stay with the Port Harcourt side, the star took to social media to welcome the 2019 African Women's Player of the Year nominee to the European nation.

"Here is officially welcoming you to France, Chiamaka Nnadozie," Oparanozie wrote on her official Twitter account on Thursday.

It's safe to say I'm proud of who you're becoming, and I await your superb exploits here. Can't wait to play against you. Congratulations once again baby girl. Mama loves you."

Nnadozie will be made to wait for her debut until February 8 against French giants as she is expected return in the coming days to Nigeria in a bid to sort out her work permit.