I am ready to make a name for myself at "big club" Kano Pillars - Dosso Saib

The former Niger Tornadoes player is hoping for a better time at his new club

New signing, Dosso Saib has stated he is prepped up for the challenge that is ahead of him at his new club after completing his move from Niger Tornadoes.

The Ivorian midfielder is the latest addition to Sai Masu Gida ahead of the kickoff of the 2019/20 Professional Football League season.

In an exclusive interview with Goal, Dosso revealed he could not turn Pillars down after they showed interest in his services.

“This is a big move for me and I know it comes with a big challenge,” Dosso told Goal.

“Pillars are a big club and I am ready to make a name for myself at the club.”

Dosso who joined Tornadoes in the 2018/19 mid-season transfer window from ATDD-K of Cote d’Ivoire, told Goal he was initially meant for a move to but a delay in his transfer papers affected the move.

Now at Pillars, the petite midfielder says he is ready to work extra hard to achieve success.

“I am happy the season is finally set to begin, I have been working hard and ready to work even harder as I look forward to a good season with Pillars.”

“By God’s grace, I hope I can win my first title in Nigeria with Kano Pillars,” Dosso added.

While Dosso has already featured for Ibrahim Musa’s side in the 2019 Ahlan Cup, he would be looking forward to a possible competitive debut when Pillars host in one of the matchday one fixtures.