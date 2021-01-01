'I am not Santa Claus' - No surprises in France squad for Euros, says Deschamps

The France coach will announce his preliminary squad for Euro 2020 on May 18

Didier Deschamps has said there will not be any shock call-ups for France at Euro 2020.

Les Bleus will head into this summer’s European Championship among the favourites for glory after winning the World Cup in 2018.

Deschamps has used a largely settled squad through qualifying, and there will be no place for Real Madrid’s Karim Benzema or those who have not featured in his plans thus far.

What has been said?

“I am not Santa Claus, I am not here to announce surprises,” Deschamps told Kicker. "I am fine-tuning it little by little. I have players who, like Bayern Munich's Corentin Tolisso, are still recovering, and I do not yet have all the information on their condition.”

Fingers crossed for remainder of the season

Deschamps will announce his preliminary squad on May 18, but with the season running until the Champions League final on May 29, the France coach is aware injuries could still play a part.

“I will announce my squad on May 18th, but there are matches after that,” Deschamps said. “I will have players who will participate in the two European cup finals.

“Hopefully everything will turn out well, because unfortunately we cannot avoid the unexpected.

“The only list that matters is the one we send to UEFA on June 1 at midnight."

Tough task facing France

It’s arguable that France have been placed in the proverbial group of death.

While Netherlands, for example, have been handed a fairly favourable group alongside Austria, North Macedonia and Ukraine, France’s pool is far tougher as they have been placed with Germany, Hungary and defending champions Portugal.

The top two in each group advance to the knockout stages, but there is still a route to glory for the four best third-placed teams.

