'I am grateful... we are all winners' - Andre Ayew's message after winning big

Black Stars captain Andre Ayew has extended his gratitude to the people of Ghana for their support which contributed to him winning the country's Footballer of the Year Award.

The striker beat Great Olympics captain Gladson Awako and Ajax attacker Kudus Mohammed to the title. He succeeded Arsenal midfielder Thomas Partey, who had won the award the previous two times.

The experienced forward has now taken to his social media account to appreciate his supporters.

"A big thank you to the people of Ghana for your incredible support every time," Ayew tweeted on Monday.

"I am grateful for the honour as Ghana Footballer of the Year and I share this glory with you all. Congratulations to all the nominees, we are all winners! God bless."

Ex-Swansea City forward personally had a good season with the Welsh outfit in the just-concluded Championship season and went on to win the Ghana Footballer of the Year award.

The 31-year-old was directly involved in 21 goals the Swans scored in the league, finding the back of the net 17 times and providing four assists. He was also on target for the team in the promotion playoffs, scoring the only goal in the 2-1 aggregate loss to Brentford.

Ayew also played a vital role to ensure Ghana made it to the 2020 Africa Cup of Nations finals.

In this third edition of the awards held on Thursday, Ghana legend Gyan won the Player of the Decade Award. He also took time to thank those who contributed to his success.

"Thank you Ghana, my family, my team, and my fans all over the world, we made it together," the veteran attacker said.

The 35-year-old Legon Cities FC striker made 101 appearances for the national team, scoring 51 goals in the process. He was part of the Ghana squad in the 2006 and 2010 World Cup finals.

He has also played in three Afcon finals for the West African nation.