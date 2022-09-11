'I am devastated' - Tuchel admits anguish at being sacked as Chelsea manager in emotional statement

Thomas Tuchel has spoken out about his Chelsea sacking for the first time, revealing that the club will always have a "special place in his heart".

Tuchel dismissed following European defeat

German has revealed sadness at being sacked

Graham Potter now in charge of Blues

WHAT HAPPENED? Tuchel has released an official statement following his sacking by Chelsea earlier this week.

WHAT THEY SAID: "This is one of the most difficult statements I have ever had to write - and it is one which I hoped I would not need to do for many years. I am devastated that my time at Chelsea has come to an end," he wrote. "This is a club where I felt at home, both professionally and personally. Thank you so much to all the staff, the players and the supporters for making me feel very welcome from the start."

"The pride and joy I felt at helping the team to win the Champions League and the Club World Cup will stay with me forever. I am honoured to have been a part of this club’s history and the memories of the last 19 months will always have a special place in my heart."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Chelsea parted company with Tuchel following an apparently underwhelming start to the season. When he was sacked the Blues had 10 points from six Premier League games and his last match in charge was a disappointing Champions League defeat to Dinamo Zagreb.

AND WHAT'S MORE: Tuchel has been replaced in the Stamford Bridge hot seat by former Brighton manager Graham Potter. The Blues paid a reported £22 million for his services, and he has penned a five-year contract.

STORY IN THREE PHOTOS:

Getty

Getty Images

Getty Images

THE VERDICT:

Twitter

Twitter

Twitter

Twitter

WHAT NEXT FOR TUCHEL? Tuchel is back on the market and will likely bide his time until a big European job comes up in the coming months.