'I achieved my goals' - Uchenna Kanu reflects on WAFU Women's Cup success with Nigeria

The Southeastern University forward helped the country to clinch the title and also won the top scorer award for herself

Uchenna Kanu has spoken about her goals after inspiring to a 2019 WAFU Women's Cup triumph.

The 21-year-old's late equaliser ensured the Super Falcons bounced back to defeat hosts Cote d'Ivoire 5-4 on penalties in the final on Saturday.

The Southeastern University star, who won the top scorer award with 10 goals in five games, is poised to keep up the momentum.

"I felt it was an honour for me as an athlete. Knowing for a fact that representing your country on a national level is a big deal," Kanu told Goal.

"I thought it would be a good opportunity for me to gain more experience and exposure. I’ve always hoped to be given the same opportunity I had before being away.



"That made me stay focused and committed with my training, knowing that I may be called anytime to perform. I didn’t see the goals coming, however, I had a good feeling about scoring and as a forward, it is my primary duty to deliver.

"My goal for this tournament was to play to the best of my ability and help my team get, to not just the finals, but bring the trophy home. I'm glad that I achieved my goals to be the top goalscorer.

"My target is to be consistent in regards to playing and scoring to the best of my ability. I hope to be part of the team as much as I could be, based on my performance and consistency on and off the field."

After regional success in Abidjan, red-hot Kanu will shift focus to the team's camp, where she will desire to claim a spot in Nigeria's final Women's World Cup squad.