'A long way to go' - Hyderabad FC, Borussia Dortmund hoping to continue the good work

The Coronavirus pandemic hasn't been kind but possibilities of an extension of the two-year deal exist...

Indian Super League (ISL) outfit Hyderabad FC's partnership with Bundesliga giants Borussia Dortmund is nearing its anniversary on August 20.

Entering the second year of the two-year partnership, Hyderabad co-owner Varun Tripuraneni and the BVB stakeholders have indicated that there is a 'long way to go'.

What was said?

With pilot projects such as a fully residential academy hampered due to the raging Coronavirus pandemic, Tripuraneni commented, "We have just completed a year and it's a long way to go. It's been tough (due to the pandemic). We only got to see what we can do with some online coaching sessions and things like that until travel opens up for coaches from BVB to travel.

"There is a certain spirit in the partnership and we are looking to engage from time to time to make it interesting for the fans. It will be a bit slow till things ease out a bit."

Hyderabad FC have had as many as six players in the Indian national team and the club official wants to ensure that the trend continues. "For us, it's just been one year and we had six players in the national team last year, but we don't want it to be a one-off season. So we want to focus on development at the club very seriously," he added.

Key objectives of the Hyderabad FC-Borussia Dortmund partnership

"We were planning to have a legends' game in Kolkata in March 2020. You know what has happened over the next 18 months," expressed Suresh Letchmanam, BVB APAC (Asia Pacific) managing director. "There is a lot planned for the future but we have to look at it organically. We have to know what is realistic. But rest assured, there is a lot to do. We are waiting to come to India when the situation is back to normal."



Having said that, he spelt out four key objectives of the partnership - "The focus is on the objectives to be met.

"One is to have BVB coaches in India to share the philosophy and give an understanding of our youth system that is something that has to be done on the ground. Secondly for the Hyderabad team coming over to Dortmund and witnessing how the BVB team works, understand the youth teams which train pretty close to the first team.

"Thirdly, fan engagement. We miss that, to see the yellow wall in the stadium. We need to share and tell this story. Hopefully HFC can replicate a yellow wall at their stadium. Finally, the most valuable players from the youth setups. We will identify some talents when we run the sessions in India and they will get a chance to train at Dortmund."

Will the Hyderabad FC-Borussia Dortmund partnership be extended?

The partnership was initially announced for a period of two years with an option to extend for an additional three years until 2025. However, Letchmanam has hinted of a longer collaboration.

"We don't necessarily go out there and say that our contract is for two years and there is a possibility for a plus one. If we are enjoying the partnership and if we go along in fulfilling our objectives, why can't it be a longer partnership? It's unfair to say that success can be achieved within 24 or 36 months. It's a process and we have to go along with it in good faith," he stated.

What can Hyderabad learn from Borussia Dortmund?

Benedikt Scholz, head of International Commercial / New Business & Managing Director at BVB Football Academy, threw examples such as Giovanni Reyna, Youssoufa Moukoko and Erling Haaland while focusing on the German club's speciality of developing players.

"We were hit by a financial crisis in 2005-2006. We were not able to buy stars and build them on our own. We really focussed on building young talent and making them Bundesliga and even international stars," Scholz recalled.

"We are pretty confident that we have certain expertise in this sector and also have continuity of staff. We have proven to do that and players like (Giovanni) Reyna, (Youssoufa) Moukoko and (Erling) Haaland are an expression of that.

"We would never say that you can copy what we are doing here. But we can share what we have done that could be beneficial. Our doors for Hyderabad are open and we are happy to understand the Indian football structure as well," he added.