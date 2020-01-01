Hyderabad's Manuel Marquez: Akash Mishra will be the best left-back in India

Manuel Marquez showered praise on Indian footballers Liston Colaco and Akash Mishra...

Hyderabad FC defeated Odisha FC by a slender 1-0 margin in their first (ISL) clash at the GMC Stadium in Bambolim on Sunday.

There were a lot of positives from the display for Hyderabad coach Manuel Marquez as Aridane Santana's first-half penalty was enough for his team to secure the three points. The match also marked the first-ever clean sheet for Hyderabad.

Left-back Akash Mishra and substitute Liston Colaco impressed for the winning team and Marquez was all praise for the duo.

Mishra recorded 74% pass accuracy and completed 27 passes in what was a lively outing for the 18-year-old. Marquez believes that Mishra has a good mentality and that the teenager can become one of the finest left-backs in .

"We spoke with him about his first game in ISL. He is very quiet, has a very good mentality. For me, he will be one of the best left-backs in soon, of course he has to improve," Manuel Marquez said in the post-match interview.

Colaco added life to the game with his long runs and brilliant touches on the ball. Marquez highlighted that the biggest positive with Colaco is that he can play in multiple positions - second striker, winger or midfielder. He also mentioned that the 22-year-old player is powerful and has a great future.

"Liston Colaco for me is a very good player. He is a powerful guy. He is a player with a lot of quality. He can play in different positions. For example today he played as a second striker between attacking midfielder, second striker, another time he plays as a winger. He is very powerful and for me, he is a young player with a great future," Marquez said.