Hurt Ivory Coast to fight Nigeria to qualify for Tokyo Olympics - Cote d'Ivoire's N'Guessan

Toure Clementine's ladies are seeking to feature at Tokyo 2020 as the forward is already looking beyond the Super Falcons

Ange N'Guessan assured Cote d'Ivoire will do all they can to edge to the fourth round of the African Women's Olympic qualifier this week.

Cote d'Ivoire are bidding to play at the Women's Olympic tournament for the first time next year in Tokyo but must negotiate past the African champions in the third round of the qualifying series.

After losing the Wafu Women's Cup title to Nigeria in May, the Tenerife star, who inspired the country's first qualification to the 2015 Women's World Cup, believes they can upset the Super Falcons.

"Sadly, we couldn't qualify for the Africa Women's Cup of Nations last year and also couldn't win the Wafu Women's Cup this year either," N'Guessan told Goal.

Article continues below

"It still hurts but that's football. We tried to qualify, but unfortunately, it wasn't to be.

"I'm very glad we are still in the Olympic qualifying race and regardless of the opposition, we're going to fight to qualify for Tokyo 2020."

Having saw off Mali, Les Femelles Elephants will take on Christopher Danjuma's side in the third round, first leg at Parc des Sports in Abidjan on Thursday.