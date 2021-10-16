Hunt after Kaizer Chiefs defeat: It could have been seven or eight for Chippa United, to be fair

Chippa United coach Gavin Hunt was frustrated by his side's inability to convert their chances against Kaizer Chiefs in the 4-0 defeat at FNB Stadium on Saturday night.

Amakhosi coach Stuart Baxter admitted himself that the contest had been tighter than the scoreline suggests, telling SuperSport TV after the match:

"I thought the lads played well tonight, I thought it was probably a closer game than 4-0. In the second half we played deeper and invited a few crosses, it was a closer game than 4-0."

Chippa did have some good chances of their own with Thokozani Sekotlong among the guilty parties who missed opportunities, three good ones in his case.

There had been some openings for the Chilli Boys late in the game, before Kambole netted Chiefs' fourth goal in the 91st minute, as well as in the first half.

"We lost 4-0,” Hunt told SuperSport TV, “but if you look at the game and you understand football, you know...I mean how many opportunities did we have tonight? My goodness. It could have been seven or eight for us, to be fair.

"Before they scored, we should have scored twice, you know. So many chances in and around the box there.

“We had unbelievable chances tonight, let’s be honest and if you understand football...” the former SuperSport United, Bidvest Wits and Moroka Swallows coach added.

Article continues below

Hunt also lamented the mistakes his side made in defence, which were punished by Dolly and Billiat in particular before Kambole added the final nail late on.

“We turned the ball over in simple areas and you know, their front three is worth more than I think our whole club. So you have got to look at it like that.”

The match was the first time the four-time league title-winning coach Hunt has faced his former employers Chiefs since he was sacked by the club last season despite having reached the Caf Champions League semi-finals.