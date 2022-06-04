Hungary v England attended by 36,000 despite being 'behind closed doors' - with visitors booed for taking the knee

UEFA stadium bans do not cover under-14s, meaning thousands of children were able to take in Saturday's match in Budapest

Thousands of Hungary fans flocked to watch their side take on England on Saturday - despite orders that the UEFA Nations League match be played behind closed doors.

The Hungarian FA was hit with a five-match supporter ban due to racist abuse during games.

Yet it has taken advantage of a loophole to ensure the Puskas Arena stands would not be bare.

Why are there fans inside the stadium?

UEFA's ruling prohibits adult supporters from attending Hungary's next matches, but the regulations do not stop children under the age of 14 from going, with one adult for every 10 minors also tolerated.

Up to 36,000 were thus allowed to enter the Puskas Arena for the Nations League clash, 3,600 of those adults.

England were one of the teams that had received racist insults leading up to the ban, and on Saturday the Three Lions were again booed for taking a knee before kick-off.

What was England's reaction?

Asked about the unusual situation, England boss Gareth Southgate said: "We're all surprised but we're inviting children into our stadium [against Italy at Molineux on June 11], so I wasn't really clear on the rules. I don't know what the figure should be.

"We're got to make sure we're consistent in our beliefs, the stand we take as a team, that we're united in it being unacceptable. Once we're administering sanctions it's gone too far anyway."

Article continues below

Southgate added on Channel 4: "It's a very different type of atmosphere. These games can be so beneficial.

"You have got to test yourself against the best teams and we have three different types of tests coming up over the next two weeks."

Further reading