The Ghana Football Association does not formally acknowledge Chris Hughton’s interest in the vacant Black Stars coaching job, Executive Council member Tony Aubynn has stated.



Former Newcastle United and Brighton and Hove Albion boss Hughton has emerged as a possible candidate to replace Milovan Rajevac as Ghana boss, a quest championed by leading members of the Government of Ghana.



The GFA, meanwhile, hold a preference for Borussia Dortmund assistant coach Otto Addo, the latter having held the role of an assistant coach during Rajevac’s brief reign.



“The pedigree of Chris [Hughton] is not in doubt. At the FA, I haven’t seen anything on Chris Hughton yet,” Aubynn, who recently threw his support behind Ado, told Joy FM.



“There have been no discussions or meetings about him, but the source is the media.



“As part of the FA’s council, we deal with what is brought before us, and then we have a look at it.



“As far as I am personally concerned, we haven’t seen any expression of interest in the Black Stars from Hughton.”



Amid high political backing, Hughton, born to a Ghanaian father and an Irish mother in England, is currently in Ghana as he seeks to land the Black Stars job.



On Sunday, he held a meeting with Chelsea winger Callum Hudson-Odoi and his family in what is believed to be a first step towards convincing the England attacker for a switch of international allegiance to the country of his parents.



Similar talks are reportedly planned with Brighton defender Tariq Lamptey and Southampton centre-back Mohammed Salisu.



“It doesn’t mean Hughton cannot be interested in the job or cannot be the head coach of the national team, it is not impossible,” Aubynn added.



“But for now, the information we have is Otto Addo, who is immediately close to the players and can better help address the challenge ahead of us.”



Ghana are looking for a new coach following the sack of Rajevac for a poor campaign at the ongoing Africa Cup of Nations tournament in Cameroon.



In March, the Black Stars are set to return to action with a clash with arch-rivals Nigeria in the 2022 World Cup qualifiers.