Hudson-Odoi set to sign five-year, £100,000-a-week Chelsea contract

The England international, whose current deal is set to run out in June 2020, is set to commit his future to the Stamford Bridge outfit

Callum Hudson-Odoi will meet with to put pen to paper on a five-year deal worth £100,000-a-week as 's chances of signing the teenage forward dissolve.

Bayern made several bids for Hudson-Odoi during the January transfer window, the last of which was worth £35 million ($43m), and publicly stated that they had retained their interest this summer as the youngster's deal ran into its final year.

However, Goal can confirm that Hudson-Odoi has signalled his intent to remain in west London following the appointment of Frank Lampard as the club's new head coach six months on from handing in a transfer request at his boyhood club.

The 18-year-old has long been prioritising playing time when making a decision regarding his future, but Lampard has moved both publicly and privately to convince the homegrown star of his importance to his plans.

Now an international, Hudson-Odoi commands a hefty salary, but the move is an important one for the Stamford Bridge outfit after losing Eden Hazard to for £88m ($119m) earlier this summer.

Hudson-Odoi will follow fellow academy graduates Ruben Loftus-Cheek and Mason Mount in signing new deals at Stamford Bridge as Lampard looks to integrate young players into his team while the club is under the constraints of a FIFA-imposed transfer ban.

The likes of N'Golo Kante, Marcos Alonso, Olivier Giroud, David Luiz and Cesar Azpilicueta have also been handed new contracts in the past 12 months to ensure key experienced heads remain around the club under a manager who has just one season of coaching behind him.

Willian and Pedro are the two most high-profile players whose futures remain uncertain, with both having entered the final year of their current contracts.

Article continues below

Hudson-Odoi is currently recovering from an Achilles tendon rupture that he sustained after a run of four starts in the Premier League in April.

He is currently hoping to be back after the September international break scheduled for the start of the month.

Bayern, meanwhile, will now move onto other targets - namely winger Leroy Sane - after failing in their efforts to secure the teenage forward who played 24 times for Chelsea last season.