Hudson-Odoi ‘passes first Ghana test’ with Daddy Lumba dance

by Joel Omotto

Chelsea winger Callum Hudson-Odoi has excited Ghana fans after videos of him singing and dancing to Ghanian tunes surfaced online.

Hudson-Odoi, born and raised in London, is the son of former Ghanaian midfielder Bismark Odoi, and despite representing England at all levels, seems not to have forgotten his roots as he sung to legendary Ghanian singer Daddy Lumba’s ‘Aben wo ha’ while doing the famous shoulder dance.

However, Black Stars fans believe these are just rehearsals for Hudson-Odoi before he finally switches allegiance and start representing Ghana.

The player reportedly acquired a Ghanian passport a few weeks ago, sparking speculation that he is about to switch allegiance. For some, the video has confirmed his imminent Black Stars bow.

“Callum Hudson-Odoi passes the first Ghana test. Do the Daddy Lumba shoulder dance,” journalist @SaddickAdams wrote on Twitter, sparking mixed reactions.

“We're putting all our energy into bringing in a bench warmer to play for us. We got good strikers locally. Ghana, why?” posed @Stevenakdicks, who does not see the sense in calling the Chelsea star.

However, @tetey4u was quick to answer her, saying: “Stop getting emotional here. Ghana is going to put the best foot forward even if it means bringing a bench warmer because he has what we need.

“Don’t send local players to the World Cup because of sentiment,” they added. “We need to be serious.”

Some are wondering why Hudson-Odoi would be joining now.

“That's how Ghana Black Stars have become. Where was he when the qualifiers were ongoing? You see why we haven't won any trophy yet? Because some of those who have really worked hard will be dropped. He should ask himself if he'd be happy if the same is done to him,” observed @askahinde•

That observation drew a quick reaction from @GideonKupomey, who said: “If you don't understand nature, you will be disappointed in life.

“In life, somebody will plant the tree, somebody else will water it, somebody will prune it, somebody else will come and enjoy the fruit. So, if it’s your turn, do what you have to do very well. You can't do all. That is nature.”

“He wants to go to Qatar with Ghana? He did not go to Afcon, did not play World Cup qualifiers but he wants Qatar now,” wondered @Asor_Gomme.

“Keep on hyping them, then after the World Cup they start showing you the true colours,” said Anim Boateng.

The 21-year-old has earned three England caps at senior level but is eligible for a change due to a change of rules by Fifa.

Changed in September 2020, the rule allows players with not more than three caps to switch allegiance if they made those appearances before their 21st birthday.

Hudson-Odoi made the three appearances for England at 19, making him eligible for a switch, if and when he wishes.