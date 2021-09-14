How to watch Cristiano Ronaldo and Man Utd play Young Boys in the 2021-22 Champions League from India?

Cristiano Ronaldo will be raring to go after making a spectacular second Man Utd debut in the Premier League...

Manchester United will be aiming to get their Champions League campaign off to a winning start when they travel to the Wankdorf Stadium to take on Young Boys on Tuesday.

The Red Devils have enjoyed a strong start to the Premier League following an exciting summer transfer window, collecting 10 points from a possible 12. Portuguese superstar Cristiano Ronaldo has returned to the club as well and made a fantastic start to his second stint at Old Trafford, scoring two goals in a 4-1 win over Newcastle on Saturday.

As the 36-year-old will now be looking to make his second Champions League debut for United a memorable one.

Here's how to watch Young Boys vs Manchester United in the 2021-22 Champions League from India.

What time does Young Boys vs Manchester United start?

Game Young Boys vs Manchester United Date Tuesday, September 14 Time 10:15pm IST

How to watch Young Boys vs Manchester United on TV & live stream in India

The Sony Pictures Sports Network (SPSN) has the rights to show UEFA Champions League matches in India.

Matches will also be available to stream via SonyLIV app and website, besides JioTV mobile app, allowing supporters to watch multiple games simultaneously and catch the replay of matches.

TV channels (English) Online streaming Sony Ten 1 SD & HD SonyLIV/JioTV

Young Boys vs Manchester United: Team news & key stats

Fabian Lustenberger, Jean-Pierre Nsame, Esteban Petignat, Joel Monteiro and Nico Mainer are all sidelined for the home side.

Scott McTominay and Edinson Cavani will both be assessed, while Dean Henderson, Alex Telles, Phil Jones and Marcus Rashford are definitely ruled out.

Key Stats:

Young Boys have lost their previous two UEFA European matches against Manchester United, losing two group stage matches in the 2018-19 season.



Manchester United have won 50% of their UEFA Champions League games against Swiss opponents (W4 D2 L2), with every game coming in the group stages against either Basel (W2 D2 L2) or Young Boys (W2).



Manchester United forward Cristiano Ronaldo could equal the all-time UEFA Champions League appearance record in this match, levelling with Iker Casillas on 177 matches. Ronaldo is already the leading scorer with 134 goals, 15 of which were scored during his first spell at Man Utd between 2003 and 2009.



Cristiano Ronaldo hasn’t appeared for Manchester United in the UEFA Champions League since May 2009, on the day of this game a gap of 12 years, 110 days. That will be the fourth longest gap between appearances for the same club, behind Klaas Jan Huntelaar (Ajax, 2006-18, 12y 189d), Timmy Simons (Club Brugge, 2003-16, 12y 280d) and Steed Malbranque (Lyon, 2001-15, 14y 194d).

