Coventry hit the road for South Wales, hoping to keep their hold on the summit in the Championship when they clash with Swansea.

Here is where to find English language live streams of Swansea vs Coventry as we brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the game today.

How to watch Swansea vs Coventry with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. Click here for a step-by-step guide or, alternatively, check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Swansea vs Coventry kick-off time

Swansea vs Coventry kicks off on 21 Mar at 12:15 EST and 17:15 GMT.

Match preview

Coventry’s six-game winning streak had many tipping them as nailed-on for automatic promotion, but last weekend’s 2-1 home defeat to Southampton has reopened the race. Ipswich were the only side to cash in, though Middlesbrough have trimmed the gap to seven points, while Ipswich sit nine back with a game in hand.

With Ipswich facing fourth-placed Millwall, this Saturday could be a turning point. Coventry have the chance to hit the 80-point mark, knowing six wins from their final eight fixtures would secure their place in the Premier League.

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Frank Lampard takes his squad to Wales to meet a Swansea side who’ve been formidable at home under Vitor Matos. Since arriving in late November, the Portuguese coach has overseen eight victories and collected 26 points from 11 matches at the Swansea.com Stadium. Over that stretch, Swansea have only five points fewer than Coventry.

The hosts will be eager to bounce back after a 2-0 derby defeat to Wrexham, which left them eight points off the playoff spots. Recent form has been patchy, with just three wins in their last seven league outings and only six goals scored in that run.

Key stats & injury news

Despite the setback at Wrexham, Swansea boss isn’t expected to shake up his starting lineup too much. Adam Idah could make the bench if he’s cleared after a lengthy spell out.

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Coventry, meanwhile, will still be without Jack Rudoni, who’s recovering from a calf issue and is likely to return after the international break.

There’s also a bit of history on the line: the Sky Blues are chasing their first league double over Swansea since the 1946-47 season, having edged the reverse fixture 1-0.

Team news & squads

Swansea vs Coventry Probable lineups Probable lineup Substitutes Manager V. Matos Probable lineup Substitutes Manager F. Lampard

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

Form

Head-to-Head Record

Standings

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Swansea vs Coventry today

NordVPN

Download & Install: Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server: Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: