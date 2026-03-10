Six months on from their last visit, Barcelona return to St James’ Park as Newcastle prepare to host the Spanish giants in a blockbuster Champions League last-16 first leg.

Here is where to find English language live streams of Newcastle United vs Barcelona as we brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the game today.

Newcastle United vs Barcelona kick-off time

Champions League - Final Stage St James' Park

Newcastle United vs Barcelona kicks off on 10 Mar at 15:00 EST and 20:00 GMT.

Match preview

Results have swung both ways for Newcastle United, but Eddie Howe’s side have finally carved out a new chapter on Europe’s biggest stage. A mid-table league finish may not have turned heads, yet it was enough to secure their first-ever spot in the Champions League knockouts, and Tuesday night marks their debut in the last-16.

Their tie with Qarabag was wrapped up almost before it began, a ruthless 6-1 win in the first leg setting the tone. The second leg was tighter, but Newcastle had already done the damage. Back home, though, it’s been chaos: a 3-2 defeat to Everton, a gutsy 2-1 win over Manchester United with ten men, and a bruising FA Cup exit at the hands of Manchester City. Howe’s future at St James’ Park is still debated, but one thing is certain - his team never fails to entertain, scoring and conceding in each of their last dozen matches.

Now comes the real test: Champions League newcomers against seasoned campaigners. Barcelona arrive with pedigree, aiming to go further than last season’s semi-final heartbreak against Inter Milan. Their group stage was a rollercoaster, producing 36 goals across eight games, more than any other side. Defensive frailties were exposed at Stamford Bridge, but Hansi Flick has tightened things up since. Saturday’s 1-0 win over Athletic Bilbao, courtesy of teenage sensation Lamine Yamal, was their eighth clean sheet of 2026. Only Inter Milan have managed more.

The Catalans are riding a four-game winning streak, even if their Copa del Rey adventure ended in disappointment. History favours them, but Newcastle’s unpredictability makes this clash one of the most intriguing of the round.

Key stats & injury news

For Newcastle, the injury list is a worry. Emil Krafth (knee), Lewis Miley (thigh), Fabian Schär (ankle), and the ever‑important Bruno Guimarães (thigh) are all ruled out for the clash with Barcelona.

On the visitors’ side, they will still be without several key names. Alejandro Balde (hamstring), Gavi (knee), Frenkie de Jong (hamstring), Jules Kounde (hamstring), and Andreas Christensen (ACL) are all sidelined, and none are expected to return in time for the second leg either

Barcelona have made a habit of knocking out English opposition at this stage, winning each of their last five Champions League last‑16 ties. And when they came to St James’ Park back in September, Flick’s side edged a 2‑1 victory, sealed by a sharp double from Manchester United loanee Marcus Rashford.

